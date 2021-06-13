CEDAR FALLS-Gary L. Pease, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Friends of the Cedar Falls Band, UNI School of music, or the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.