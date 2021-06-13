 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary L. Pease
0 entries

Gary L. Pease

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS-Gary L. Pease, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Friends of the Cedar Falls Band, UNI School of music, or the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News