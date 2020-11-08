Gary Harken, 78, of Ackley, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.