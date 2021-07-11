 Skip to main content
Gary Dee Harris
WATERLOO-Gary Dee Harris, 87, of Cedar Falls died December 28, 2020 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30am Saturday, July 17, at Western Home Communities Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. Inunrment will be in Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dike. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

