WATERLOO — Galen Joseph Ambrosy, 87, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 24, at NorthCrest Specialty Care; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery; full military rites will be conducted by the Gilbertville American Legion Nugent-Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard; visitation will be for an hour before services at the church; memorials to St. Vincent de Paul or the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.
