CEDAR RAPIDS-G. Wyatt Schultz, 68 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Postville, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa with Rev. Daryl Schultz as the officiant

Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery in Postville, Iowa.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.