 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
G. Wyatt Schultz
0 entries

G. Wyatt Schultz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS-G. Wyatt Schultz, 68 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Postville, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa with Rev. Daryl Schultz as the officiant

Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery in Postville, Iowa.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News