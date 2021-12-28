December 25, 2021
QUASQUETON-Frederick W. “Fred” Chapman, 75, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Saturday morning, December 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home in Oelwein.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Jeff Johnson officiating.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, and for one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Inurnment: At a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.