December 25, 2021

QUASQUETON-Frederick W. “Fred” Chapman, 75, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Saturday morning, December 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home in Oelwein.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Jeff Johnson officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, and for one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Inurnment: At a later date in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.