Frederick A. Junker

Frederick “Fred” Anthony Junker, age 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, from natural causes.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.