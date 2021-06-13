WATERLOO-Fred P. McLane, 72, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, June 6, 202 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial visitation from 4:00—7:00 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.