Frank Edward Mead, 90, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born on March 15, 1930, in Manchester, the son of Harry and Vera (Lane) Mead.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the church.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Delhi United Methodist Church in Delhi, Iowa.

Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Delhi United Methodist Church in Delhi.

Inurnment with Military Rites at a later date: Oakland Cemetery—Manchester, Iowa.

nline condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.