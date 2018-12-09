Try 1 month for 99¢
INDEPENDENCE --- Frank J. (Bud) Hare, 94, of Independence, died Thursday, Dec. 6, at Lexington Estate, Independence. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today at White Funeral Home, Independence, where a military service begins at 4:30 p.m.; www.White-MtHope.com

the life of: Frank 'Bud' Hare
