WATERLOO-Francis “Frank” Conry, 67, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 13, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 5:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Remembrance. Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com