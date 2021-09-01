OELWEIN-Forrest M. Converse, 83, of Oelwein, Iowa died on August 30, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 2, 2021, and for one hour before the service at the funeral home on Friday.