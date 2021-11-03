CEDAR FALLS-Florian A. Seichter, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 1, 2021 at his Oak Park Estates in Cedar Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.