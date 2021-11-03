CEDAR FALLS-Florian A. Seichter, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 1, 2021 at his Oak Park Estates in Cedar Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com