Florence (Flo) L. Williams, 78, of Rifle, Colo., formerly of Shell Rock, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Living Center in Rifle, Colo.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, with visitation preceding the service for one hour. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Colorado Veterans Living Center at Rifle and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.