Florence Anna Haight, 85, formerly of Hudson, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Monday, July 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial in Hudson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.