Federico Barrionuevo

CEDAR FALLS – Federico “Fred” Barrionuevo, 84, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Western Home Communities Martin Suites. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21st at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.