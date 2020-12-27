F. Elizabeth M. Vaughan

F. Elizabeth Maxwell Vaughan, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center, from complications of cancer.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls Christian Church, cfchristianchurch.com. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
