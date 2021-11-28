 Skip to main content
Evelyn M. Craig

Evelyn M. Craig, 86, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 26, at Mercyone-Waterloo. Services are pending. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of the arrangements. Hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. 319.234.6274

