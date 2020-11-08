 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evelyn Chezik
0 entries

Evelyn Chezik

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY-Evelyn Chezik, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Dan Eloe from First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church and online condolences for Evelyn can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Chezik family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News