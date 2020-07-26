Eugene W. Buhr

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Eugene W. “Gene” Buhr, 73, of Winthrop, Iowa died Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 in Independence, Iowa. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation: 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Memorials and cards may be directed to the Buhr Family at 2421 Buffalo Creek Blvd., Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com