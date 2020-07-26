Eugene W. Buhr
Eugene W. “Gene” Buhr, 73, of Winthrop, Iowa died Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 in Independence, Iowa. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation: 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Memorials and cards may be directed to the Buhr Family at 2421 Buffalo Creek Blvd., Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

