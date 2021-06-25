 Skip to main content
Eugene “Gene” F. Bright
Eugene “Gene” F. Bright

CEDAR FALLS-Eugene “Gene” F. Bright, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday June 22, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or Christian Crusaders. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

