CEDAR FALLS-Eugene F. Puetz, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Additional services and military honors will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donors choice.