 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene F. Puetz
0 entries

Eugene F. Puetz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS-Eugene F. Puetz, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Additional services and military honors will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donors choice.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News