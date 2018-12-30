Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Esther Westendorf, 97, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Sumner, died Friday, Dec. 28, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites, Cedar Falls. Services are pending at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoff, 266-7525.

