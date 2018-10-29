Try 1 month for 99¢
JESUP -- Esther J. Weber, 90, of Jesup, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at her home; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Catholic Daughter Rosary at 3 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m.; visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; memorials to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup.

Esther J. Weber
