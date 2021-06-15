 Skip to main content
Esther Harmening
Esther Harmening

TRIPOLI-Esther Harmening, age 98, of Tripoli, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli with Rev. Katie Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family at Panther Lanes in Tripoli following the Internment Service on Friday for a Celebration of Life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be honored in Esther’s name to Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

