You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernest "Ernie" W. Cole
0 entries

Ernest "Ernie" W. Cole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ernest W. “Ernie” Cole, 74 of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 30, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital ER.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News