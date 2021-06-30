WATERLOO-Erma M. Cowlishaw, 100, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Memorial Services: 10:30 July 15, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo

Burial: Family inurnment will be at the Larue Cemetery, Van Horne

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm July 14, 2021 at the Locke Funeral Home

Memorials: May be directed to the First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Cedar Bend Humane Society and Cedar Valley Hospice

Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.