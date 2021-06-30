WATERLOO-Erma M. Cowlishaw, 100, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Memorial Services: 10:30 July 15, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo
Burial: Family inurnment will be at the Larue Cemetery, Van Horne
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm July 14, 2021 at the Locke Funeral Home
Memorials: May be directed to the First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Cedar Bend Humane Society and Cedar Valley Hospice
Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.