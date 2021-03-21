GRUNDY CENTER-Emma D. Kalkwarf, 91, of Grundy Center, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will follow services at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials my be directed to the family and memories and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
