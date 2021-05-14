 Skip to main content
Emil Henry Schmidt
Emil Henry Schmidt

WATERLOO-Emil Henry Schmidt, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 12, at his daughter Luann’s home in Waterloo. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am Monday, May 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 assisted by the Marine Corp Honor Guard. Public visitation from 1 -4 pm Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

