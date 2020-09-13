Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ellis W. “Bill” Shook, 86, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Readlyn.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Burial of cremains will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.