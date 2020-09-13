 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellis W. “Bill” Shook
0 entries

Ellis W. “Bill” Shook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ellis W. “Bill” Shook, 86, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home in Readlyn.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Burial of cremains will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News