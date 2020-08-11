Elizabeth A. Klein

You have permission to edit this article.
TRIPOLI—Elizabeth Ann Klein, 76, of Tripoli, died Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Phil Girardin officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:30 AM on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Readlyn Facebook Page. Interment will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery-Siegel, rural Tripoli. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

