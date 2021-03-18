 Skip to main content
Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert
Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert

WINTHROP-Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert, 78, of Winthrop, Iowa died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home.

A Private Family Service will be held at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Final Resting Place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Avenue, Aurora, Iowa 50607.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

