WINTHROP-Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert, 78, of Winthrop, Iowa died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home.

A Private Family Service will be held at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Final Resting Place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Avenue, Aurora, Iowa 50607.