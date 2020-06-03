Edna M. Youngblut

WATERLOO - Edna Maxine Youngblut, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 2, at Affinity House in Waterloo. Private family services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund is being established. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.