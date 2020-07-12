Edna Fay
0 entries

Edna Fay

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER—Edna Fay of Sumner passed away April 17, 2020, at the age of 88.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Fr. Donald Komboh and Fr.. Ken Stecher concelebrating. Visitation will precede the Mass starting at 8:30 AM with a Rosary recited at 9:40 AM. A luncheon will be served at the Fredericksburg Community Center (151 W. Main St., Fredericksburg) at 12:00 PM on Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Fay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News