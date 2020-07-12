SUMNER—Edna Fay of Sumner passed away April 17, 2020, at the age of 88.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Fr. Donald Komboh and Fr.. Ken Stecher concelebrating. Visitation will precede the Mass starting at 8:30 AM with a Rosary recited at 9:40 AM. A luncheon will be served at the Fredericksburg Community Center (151 W. Main St., Fredericksburg) at 12:00 PM on Friday.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Fay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.