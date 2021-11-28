 Skip to main content
Earl L. Brandt

SUMNER-Earl L. Brandt, 90, of Sumner, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made in Earl's name to SEMS or the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Earl's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

