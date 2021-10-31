WATERLOO-Duane Louis Wilshusen, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with private burial at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Hartman Reserve, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com
