 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duane Louis Wilshusen

  • 0

WATERLOO-Duane Louis Wilshusen, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with private burial at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Hartman Reserve, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News