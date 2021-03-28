QUINCY-Dr. Bruce T. Kruse, age 90, of Quincy, Illinois and formerly of Shell Rock, died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:48 am in Blessing Hospital.
A committal service and interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5th, 2021 with Pastor Michael Knox officiating. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393 of Shell Rock. Memorials are suggested to Vermont Street United Methodist Church, Chaddock School, Quincy University Music Department, Elks National Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
