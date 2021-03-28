 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Bruce T. Kruse
0 entries

Dr. Bruce T. Kruse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUINCY-Dr. Bruce T. Kruse, age 90, of Quincy, Illinois and formerly of Shell Rock, died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:48 am in Blessing Hospital.

A committal service and interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5th, 2021 with Pastor Michael Knox officiating. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393 of Shell Rock. Memorials are suggested to Vermont Street United Methodist Church, Chaddock School, Quincy University Music Department, Elks National Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News