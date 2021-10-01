 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Albert R. Gilgen

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS-Dr. Albert R. Gilgen, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Rosewood Estate in Waterloo. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Military honors to be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Designing buildings with better air ventilation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News