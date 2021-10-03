CEDAR FALLS-Dr. Albert R. Gilgen, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Rosewood Estate in Waterloo. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Military honors to be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.