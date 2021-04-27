HAZELTON-Douglas R. “Doug” Arthaud, 59, of Hazleton, Iowa died Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa.
Visitation: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 and for one hour before the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Inurnment: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Due to recommendations from state and federal health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear a mask and social distance. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.