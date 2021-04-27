 Skip to main content
Douglas R. “Doug” Arthaud
Douglas R. “Doug” Arthaud

HAZELTON-Douglas R. “Doug” Arthaud, 59, of Hazleton, Iowa died Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021 at his home.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa.

Visitation: 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 and for one hour before the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Inurnment: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Due to recommendations from state and federal health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear a mask and social distance. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone.

