Dorothy Marie Westendorf
Dorothy Marie Westendorf

TRIPOLI-Dorothy M. Westendorf, 95, of Tripoli, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli, with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dorothy’s family.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

