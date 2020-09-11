Dorothy L. Mueller, 93, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lamar Court Assisted Living, Overland Park. Private family services to be held September 19, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, September 18, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to First Christian Church of Cedar Falls, 1302 West 11th Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613 or Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 803 West 5th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
