FAIRBANK-Dorothy E. Duffy, age 87 of Fairbank passed away December 1, 2021. Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. Visitation will be Friday, December 3 from 3:00-7:00 pm with a parish rosary at 2:45 pm at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank. Online Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net