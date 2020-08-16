You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy D. Nuss
Dorothy D. Nuss

Dorothy D. Nuss, 89, of Solon, and formerly of Sumner, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Solon Nursing Care Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Cemetery, rural Sumner with Rev. Joel Becker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, August 17th, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

