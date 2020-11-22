Independence-Dorothy A. Mazur, 93 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at ABCM Rehab. Center – West Campus in Independence. She was born in Independence on October 22, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence “Beck” Clinton and Isabell Odelia (Wendling) Pates.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Rev. David Beckman will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
