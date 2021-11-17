 Skip to main content
Dorla Dean Dutcher

CEDAR FALLS-Dorla Dean Dutcher, 92, of Cedar Falls, Iowa and formerly from Millersburg, Iowa passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Millersburg United Methodist Church in Millersburg, Iowa with Pastor Michelle L. Williamson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Millersburg Cemetery in Millersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation in Dorla’s name and online condolences for Dorla can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Dutcher family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

