Dorla Dean Dutcher

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Millersburg United Methodist Church in Millersburg, Iowa with Pastor Michelle L. Williamson officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Millersburg Cemetery in Millersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation in Dorla’s name and online condolences for Dorla can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.