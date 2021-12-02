CEDAR FALLS–Doris L. Crandall, 91, of Cedar Falls, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Western Home Communities. She was born In Hansel, IA on January 28, 1929. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at Dumont Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com