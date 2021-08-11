Donna Westervelt, age 85, of Nashua, Iowa, died Saturday evening August 7, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, IA with interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua.
Friends may greet the family from 9:00—11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 201, at Horton Baptist Church prior to the service. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences for Donna’s family can be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-435-4134
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.