Donna Westervelt
Donna Westervelt

Donna Westervelt, age 85, of Nashua, Iowa, died Saturday evening August 7, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, IA with interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 9:00—11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 201, at Horton Baptist Church prior to the service. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences for Donna’s family can be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-435-4134

