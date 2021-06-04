 Skip to main content
Donna Marie Pont
Donna Marie Pont

GUTTENBERG-Donna Marie Pont, age 78, of Guttenberg, IA formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Graveside service will be at Ceres Cemetery Guttenberg, IA, at 11:15 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

