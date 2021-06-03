 Skip to main content
Donna Jeanne Sheridan
Donna Jeanne Sheridan

CEDAR FALLS-Donna Jeanne Sheridan, 91, of Cedar Falls, died May 1, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at First Congregational Church, Waterloo, with a private family inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway (233-3393) is assisting the family.

